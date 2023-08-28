William “Bill” Thomas Jarvis, 86 of Galion, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2023 at Signature Healthcare.



Bill was born in Hocking County, Ohio on July 21, 1937 to the late William and Florence (Malone) Jarvis. He married Ella Kelly on September 18, 1959 and they spent 55 years of marriage together before her passing on July 8, 2015.



Bill was a Logan High School graduate, Class of 1955. After high school, Bill faithfully served our country in the United States Army from 1957 until 1962 during the Korean War. Following his time in the military, Bill worked as a system engineer for North Electric Company for many years before retiring. Bill was a member of many different organizations, including; VFW Post 4329, Galion, AMVETS Post #1979, Galion, American Legion Scarborough Post 243, Galion, Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #630, Galion and Fraternal Order of Eagles Arie #337, Marion, Loyal Order of Moose #303, Galion, Masonic Lodge #414, Galion and Crawford County Coon Hunters. Bill enjoying hunting, fishing, woodworking and target shooting.



Bill is survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Charles) Oliver of Galion and brother, Samuel Jarvis of Logan, step-grandchildren; Leonard, Richard, Kevin, Timothy and Kimberly.

In addition to his parents and wife, Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Louise Newman.



Friends may call on Thursday, August 31, 2023, from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00am at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Stafford officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery where full military honors will be rendered.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, in care of the funeral home.

