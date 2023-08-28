EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was originally published by the Florida State Sports Information Department on Aug. 21.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State women’s soccer midfielder Taylor Huff was named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week on Aug 21.

Huff, a Madison grad, is the first player in Seminoles’ history to win an ACC Player of the Week following their career debut for the Garnet and Gold.

She was vital in the sixth-ranked Seminoles’ two wins over Texas A&M and No. 9 TCU last weekend. Huff recorded the game-winning goal against both the Aggies and the Horned Frogs.

Against Texas A&M, Huff led the team with four shots, three of which were on goal, and slipped through the Aggie defense in the 86th minute to break the 1-1 tie to seal the win for the Seminoles.

Against TCU, Huff took just one shot, but made it count as she dribbled through the entire defense and took a shot from just beyond the 25-yard mark that found the back of the net to give the Noles a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.

Just two and a half minutes later, Huff started the attack with a great ball to Jody Brown who sent one into the box for Onyi Echegini who converted to give the Noles a 2-0 lead.

This is Huff’s third conference player of the week honor as she was named the SEC Freshman of the Week twice in the 2021 season while at Tennessee.

The Seminoles will be back in action on Sept. 3 for their home opener against South Florida at 2 p.m. at the Seminole Soccer Complex.

