NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford pointed a two-pronged rushing attack at Oregon Cardinal Stritch, and it proved a devastating weapon.

The Eagles ran for 369 yards in overpowering the Cardinals at the line of scrimmage during a 57-13 pasting on Friday night in North Robinson.

Connor McMichael posted 139 yards on just six carries and two touchdowns (on dashes of 55 and 27 yards), while Micah Thomas had 122 yards on 10 attempts and three touchdowns (from 16, 3 and 24 yards).

Trevor Vogt authored a fine all-around game, tossing a 21-yard TD pass to Lucas Foy and returning a kickoff for a 67-yard TD. He also ran for 75 yards, including a 52-yard sprint.

Peyton Baker threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Parker Weithman amid the fireworks.

The Eagles led 20-7 after the first period, and 50-7 at halftime. The entire second half was played with a running clock.

C.C. (2-0) will host East Knox on Friday night. Cardinal Stritch falls to 1-1.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Colonel Crawford defeated Hannibal River 21-20.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.