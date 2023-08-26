MANSFIELD — The Richland Carrousel Park in downtown Mansfield celebrated its 32nd anniversary Saturday afternoon with several scheduled activities for all in attendance to enjoy.

Folks could meet and pet dogs from the Richland County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center, as well as alpacas from Shady Lane Alpacas in Lexington.

Live entertainment and food from the grill was available, along with free carrousel ride times mixed throughout the afternoon.