Mary Jane Getts, of Galion passed away Wednesday August 23, 2023 peacefully in her home.

She was born December 23, 1937 to the late parents Norman and Evelyn (weuthrich) Cheape.

Mary Jane graduated high school from Mansfield class of 1955. She then went to North Central State College and received her LPN in 1986.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for 50 plus years, her faith was very important to her. She was the lead contact of the prayer line and a sacristan along side some of her dearest friends. Faith played a big role in her life, and showed in her selflessness and how she was always taking care of others. Mary Jane was loved by many.

She is survived by her daughter Shelley McNeal of Galion, daughter in law, Beverly Smith, 5 grandchildren, Abigail, Chris, Drew, Austin, and Kristine, as well as 3 great grandchildren Sylas, Jackson, and Liam.

In addition to her parents, She was preceded in death by her sons Jeffrey and Herbert Smith.

Calling hours will be Monday August 28, 2023, 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral will take place on Tuesday August 29, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St., Galion with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

