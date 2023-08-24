Diann Lynn Vesper, 63, of Ganesvoort, New York passed away Friday, July 7, 2023. Diann is

survived by the love of her life of 23 years, her husband David.

Diann was born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio in 1959, and served as a Critical Care Registered Nurse for 40 years.

Diann loved life and loved people. Diann was a passionate nurse and nursing was not her job, but rather her passion and her calling in life. She cared about everyone and no one was

unwelcome in her home. She would take in anyone to her “house of wayward souls” and make sure they were safe and taken care of.

Diann loved being a mother and poured her heart into her children and her family. Whether it was through girls day, watching scary movies with her children, or being a phenomenal cook and baker, everyone always knew she cared so much about them. Some of Diann’s favorite things included Horror Hound and living it up with her sisters, going to concerts, and going on Dunkin’ runs with her mom.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Larry Lauderbaugh, and her brother-in-law, Jack

Pifher. She is survived by her mother, Kay Lauderbaugh; her children, Valerie (Matthew)

Wasilewski, Larry Messer, and Lani Lauderbaugh; her sisters Darlene Lauderbaugh and Andrea Pifher; her nieces and nephews Maile Sherman, Dale Sherman, Shannon Edgell, Hayley Bowersock, Luke Wendling, and Luci Wendling; and her brother-in-law, Ted Wendling, and sister-in-law, Michelle Wendling.

I will remember you as you were, no more, no less, just the love of my life.

A private family memorial was held on will be held in Schuylerville, New York in July. A

celebration of life will be held in Mansfield, Ohio 9 September 2023, 3-7 PM at the Mansfield AMVET’s. 1100 W 4th St, Mansfield, OH 44903

Diann fought until the end and decided when it was time to go. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org in honor of Diann Vesper.