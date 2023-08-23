Revving up their engines to serve the community with top-notch automotive care, Moore’s Downtown has emerged as the go-to destination for all car enthusiasts and everyday drivers alike. Nestled in downtown Mansfield, this trusted local establishment prides itself on providing unbeatable expertise and exceptional service.

With a team of highly skilled technicians armed with cutting-edge tools and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Moore’s Downtown has quickly become the driving force behind vehicle maintenance and repair, ensuring that every customer’s ride remains in peak performance.

Moore’s Downtown came to fruition in 1999, started by Mary and Art Moore. They ran the operation until 2008, when their son Mickey took over. Mitch Morrison, the current owner, joined as an employee in 2010 and took over ownership in 2011.

“When I came on, I knew we were fixing cars. But quickly I realized that you’re helping folks get their main source of transportation back to them. That’s why one of our slogans is ‘Moore’s Downtown: where you get more when you come downtown,” Morrison said.

Over the years, Moore’s Downtown has adapted to the changing automotive landscape. While the shop initially specialized in GM brands, it has expanded its services to cover all makes and models. From routine maintenance tasks like oil changes and tire rotations to complex engine and transmission overhauls, the skilled technicians at Moore’s Downtown can handle a wide range of automotive repairs. Additionally, they have ventured into fleet services, catering to companies with multiple vehicles that rely on timely repairs to keep their operations running smoothly.



In addition to their Mansfield location, Moore’s Downtown provides auto repair care in Bellville as well at 136 School Street.

When asked about what sets Moore’s Downtown apart from the competition, Morrison modestly attributed it to the team’s dedication to customer service. Their approach is rooted in a commitment to their customers’ needs and a willingness to go above and beyond. Whether it’s answering phone calls after hours, offering discounts or providing extra assistance, the goal is to make the customer’s experience exceptional.

“We handle every scenario that comes through our doors. We want to make sure that whatever a customer needs, we do it,” Morrison said.

Satisfied customer George Ziegler has been going to Moore’s Downtown for years, recommending the business to many friends and family for their car servicing needs.

“Moore’s Downtown is always available to service your car and he is always able to tell you what’s wrong and what needs to be fixed,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler also appreciates the free car wash that is provided with every service as well as Morrison’s dedication to his customers by picking up the car and dropping it back off when the repair is finished if necessary.

Looking ahead, Morrison envisions the shop continuing to adapt and remain relevant in the ever-evolving automotive industry. He hopes to bring more car-related events to the community, such as organizing car shows. This initiative aims to connect with the local community and foster a sense of camaraderie among car enthusiasts.

Moore’s Downtown also plans to stay at the forefront of emerging technologies, such as electric cars, ensuring that their technicians are equipped with the necessary skills to handle the vehicles of the future.

“Customer service has always been and will continue to be the key point of what we do,” Morrison said.

For more information about Moore’s Downtown, visit their website or call 419-525-7229.