MANSFIELD — In celebration of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 90 th anniversary, the Mansfield Post is hosting an open house for members of the community.

Lieutenant Jason Murfield, Mansfield Post Commander, said this event will take place on Friday, Aug. 25 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the headquarters, located at 2221 S. Main St.

“The open house allows our Patrol personnel, including troopers, dispatchers and professional staff, to interact with the public we serve,” Murfield said. “Members of the community can tour the facility, ask questions and learn about employment opportunities with the Patrol.”

A recruiter will be on-site to assist with any recruitment questions and help with the application process.

As part of the Patrol’s 90th anniversary activities, the Patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio to help educate families about this free book

program for Ohio’s littlest learners.

Families with kids under the age of 5 can enroll their children into the program during the open house.

After enrollment, the Imagination Library mails children one book each month until their 5th birthday at no cost to families. All Ohio children are eligible for this program.

To learn more, visit https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/

The Ohio State Highway Patrol began on Nov. 15, 1933, when the first 60 patrolmen earned their commissions following training at Camp Perry and began patrolling Ohio’s

roads.

Throughout the Patrol’s nine decades, the mission has always been the same – to save lives. Founders envisioned an agency that showed compassion and sincerity, and promoted the safety and welfare for all Ohioans.

Over the past 90 years, sworn officers and professional staff have provided service with a purpose for the citizens of Ohio.