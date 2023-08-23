MANSFIELD — It started as a pink jumpsuit prom outfit this spring for Wynford High School student Cassandra Kurek.

It turned into a summer of “Barbie” performances for the talented senior.

Kurek, already a veteran on local theater stages at age 17, who has worked in Columbus the last two years for Paulette’s Princess Parties. She has portrayed a variety of characters like Elsa from “Frozen” and Aurora from “Sleeping Beauty.”

Wynford High School senior Cassandra Kurek has spent the summer portraying “Barbie” at various events.

She initially took photos in her prom outfit as a joke because people told Kurek she looked like Barbie, including the blonde ponytail. Her boss in Columbus reached out and asked to see the images.

“She was like, ‘How would you feel like being Barbie for the summer?’ I was like, ‘Sure, I’m up for anything,'” Kurek said during an interview this week at Relax, It’s Just Coffee.

It was perfect time as momentum built for the summer blockbuster movie, “Barbie,” which opened nationwide July 21 and has already grossed more than $1.2 billion worldwide.

It’s been a ‘Barbie’ summer in central Ohio

Kurek’s “Barbie” has been a big hit all over Columbus — and beyond.

“I honestly haven’t kept track (of how many), but I’ve done kids’ birthday parties, special events at like skating rinks. And I even went to a mall in Dayton and I went around with their marketing person to take pictures and videos with Barbie merchandise that they were selling to help them advertise,” Kurek said.

What does a “Barbie” appearance entail?

“It really depends what type of event we’re looking at. There’s different Barbie looks, so we have the pink-and-white gingham dress. We have Western Barbie, we have a full pink ballgown Barbie. So it’s kind of whatever style-wise people want to see Barbie in.

Cassandra Kurek

“And then from there, it depends on what the event calls for. Typically, I’ll perform “Barbie World” and some different songs. If it’s a kid’s birthday party, you’ll do other stuff like their makeup, their hair, paint their nails, teach them dance moves.

“If you’re at another event, it’s more interacting with people as Barbie,” Kurek said.

A summer highlight came when Kurek was driving to a house for an appearance, dressed in the pink, full ballgown.

“So I’m sitting with like this big pink ballgown. It’s up (toward my chin.) It’s going in the passenger seat. it’s on me. And you know, I got some weird books from some other drivers in the area. I mean, I really didn’t think twice about it, but it was quite an interesting moment,” she said with a laugh.

Flexible work scheduled matched Kurek’s busy style

The flexible work schedule has blended into Kurek’s hectic lifestyle. The 2022 Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen, she is prepping to play Sandy Cheeks in the youth production of the “The SpongeBob Musical” at the Renaissance Theatre in Mansfield. She is also choregraphing the show.

“I didn’t grow up watching SpongeBob. And so I think I’ve seen one episode and that’s because one of my friends turned it on. And so I can’t really tell you much about the TV show, but the musical’s a lot of fun,” she said.

(Below are photos of Cassandra Kurek as “Barbie.”)

She is also readying for her first year on the school cross country team.

“It’s funny. I never saw myself as a cross country person. I just like running with my dog. And then one of my friends talked to me about it because they’re like, ‘Oh, we need cross country people and you like to run. Why don’t you try it?’ And so here we are,” Kurek said.

The daughter of Ed and Karissa Kurek, she hasn’t made her college decision yet.

“I’m in the process of applying. For a lot of schools, since they don’t have a theater education specific program, it’s a matter of auditioning for their theater and their musical theater programs. And then adding in an education minor and education classes over the summer to make my own career education,” Kurek said.

In addition to college, Kurek is pondering the Miss Ohio competition, having won the Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen in her first attempt. She turns 18 on Aug. 29 and will be eligible to compete in qualifying competitions.

“I am definitely looking at competing for Miss Ohio. It’s really just a question of when. I would be eligible to compete this year as a senior in high school. So I’m definitely looking at it as a real possibility.

“My focus now is college applications. And then once I’ve kind of got those underway for the fall, I’ll be able to look at Miss Ohio a lot more seriously. But you might see me in June, who knows,” she said with a smile.