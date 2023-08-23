MANSFIELD — Final Friday attendees are sure to be dancing to the performances of Aug. 25’s lineup of rock musicians.

Acoustic musician Mike Risner will open the show at 5:30 p.m, The Michael Weber Show will play rock hits and Terry Lee Ridley will close out the show with ’50s throwbacks.

Mike Risner plays a wide variety of music including classic rock, country, alternative and pop music. Risner frequently plays a number of mid-Ohio venues throughout the year, but Friday will be his Brickyard debut.

Mike Risner performing “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

The Michael Weber Show is a band from Akron who will make its Brickyard debut on Friday.

Michael Weber is the lead guitarist for the group who won MTV’s “Amazingness” television show in 2018. He has also performed on stage with Grammy winners and Rock Hall inductees.

The Michael Weber Show performing an original song “C’mon C’mon”

Other members of The Michael Weber Show include drummer James O’Connor, multi-instrumentalist Josh Isn’t and keyboardist Billy Brock.

Terry Lee Ridley will close Friday’s show with his 1950s style of rock ‘n’ roll and honky-tonk music with the Rockaboogie Band. Ridley was raised in the United Kingdom and now lives in Indiana.

Ridley was last at Final Friday in April 2022.

“His show is great,” said Jamie Thompson, chief development officer for Downtown Mansfield, Inc. “He’s kind of like Jerry Lee Lewis, he’ll play the piano with his feet.”

The concert in the Brickyard is presented by Downtown Mansfield, Inc. and free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Beverages are available to purchase in the Brickyard. This month’s food truck vendors include KC Delights, Ms. Lil’s Fish, Truckin’ Trav, Deja Food, Panchos Tacos, Smitty’s & Co., Sophia’s Lemonade and a truck selling nootropic energy-boosting drinks.

“It looks like the weather’s going to be great and we look forward to seeing everyone downtown,” Thompson said.

The Prison City Photo Booth will also be on site for people to take pictures.

Final Friday is sponsored by Mid-Ohio Cleaning & Restoration, Ohio Eye Associates, OhioHealth, Phoenix Brewing Company, Purdy Construction, Techniplas, and Spherion Mid Ohio.

The last Final Friday of the season is scheduled for Sept. 29.