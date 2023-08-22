MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved almost $1,787,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to meet emerging needs during its August meeting.
The Board of Trustees approved Teacher Assistance Program grants totaling close to $68,000. Funding was provided from the unrestricted grant budget as well as field of interest funds.
TAP grants are selected by a committee for creative and innovative supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The grants are given to K-12 teachers in public or private Richland County schools to encourage them to develop new programs for their classrooms.
Teacher Assistance Program grants
Abraxas School of Ohio Expanding Knowledge
Abraxas School of Ohio Classroom Supplies
Abraxas School of Ohio Art for Everyone
Clear Fork Middle School Reformatory Field Trip
Crestview High School Forensic Science Program
Crestview High School Countdown to Totality
Crestview Middle School Future City Competition-Green Energy
Discovery School Year B Units of Inquiry
Discovery School Easy Does It
Discovery School Hands On Learning
Lexington Eastern Elementary Social Studies Board Game Studio
Lexington Eastern Elementary Science Lab Full-Year Activity Revitalization
Lexington Western Elementary Coding Express
Lexington Western Elementary STEAMtastic Learning
Lexington Western Elementary Marvelous Mathematical Thinking
Lexington High School Forensic Science Program
Lexington High School Novels in Verse Book Club
Lexington Junior High School Circuit Craze
Madison Comprehensive HS Courtyard Gardens
Madison Middle School Updated Nonfiction Books
Madison Middle School Sensory Room
Madison South Elementary Moods and Movement
Madison Eastview Elementary One Book, One School
Madison Mifflin Elementary One Book, One School
Madison Mifflin Elementary Up Our Science Game
Madison Mifflin Elementary Bringing the World Into Our Hands
Madison Mifflin Elementary Playing with Science and Social Studies
Mansfield Christian School Monarch Butterfly in the Classroom
Mansfield Christian School Step into SOR
Mansfield Christian School Visualizing Math
Mansfield Senior HS Glass Exploration at MAC
Mansfield Senior HS Black Culture Club
MCS John Sherman Elem. Motivation Stations
MCS Malabar Intermediate Maker Space for Innovation
MCS Malabar Intermediate How Does Your Garden Grow
MCS Malabar Intermediate Science Exploration
MCS Malabar Intermediate Building STEAM
MCS Malabar Intermediate Library of Hands on Literacy Materials
MCS Malabar Intermediate Literature
MCS Springmill STEM Elem. Wilson Reading System
MCS Springmill STEM Elem. Improving Pollinators
MCS Springmill STEM Elem. STEM Makerspace
MCS Tyger Digital Art and Story Fundamentals
MCS Tyger Digital Edpuzzle, booklet and Kahoot accounts
MCS Woodland Elem. Scholastic News and Science Spin
Ontario Stingel Elem. Foundational Phonics and More
Ontario Stingel Elem. Science of Reading/Foundations
Ontario Stingel Elem. Fraction Fun
Ontario Stingel Elem. Multiplication Facts Mastery
Ontario Stingel Elem. Discover the Magic of Reading
Ontario Stingel Elem. Poke-Math
Ontario Stingel Elem. Books for All Seasons
Plymouth-Shiloh Elem. STEAM/Writing for 1 st grade
Richland School of Academic Arts Ecosystems & Body Systems
Richland School of Academic Arts Resourceful Reading
Richland School of Academic Arts Vision, Reflection, and Creation Center
Richland School of Academic Arts Rooted in Reading
Richland School of Academic Arts Guided Reading Intervention Program
Richland School of Academic Arts Tinker Me This
Richland School of Academic Arts Building Skills Through Block Play
Richland School of Academic Arts Starbooks Café
Richland School of Academic Arts Putting on the Ritz
Richland School of Academic Arts ESGI/Scholastic News
Shelby Middle School Book Café
Shelby Dowds Elem. Books Brought to Life
Other organizations
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
Akron Children’s Hospital
American Red Cross East Central Ohio
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Catholic Charities
City of Mansfield
Diocese of Toledo
Discovery School
First United Methodist Church
Flying Horse Farm
Friendly House
Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Homeward Bound Dog Shelter
Hope Hollow
Hospice of North Central Ohio
Idea Works
Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary
Lighthouse Family Retreat, Inc.
Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee
Lucas Community Center
Madison Local Schools
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield Jr. Baseball/Southwest Little League
Mansfield Playhouse
Mason Anthony
Monroe Township
North Central State College
People Helping People of North Central Ohio
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Richland Community Development Group
Renaissance Performing Arts
Richland Pregnancy Services
Rubies Women’s Group
Shadowcliff Retreat Center, Grand Lake
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
St. Paul Outreach
St. Peter’s Parish/Schools
The YMCA of North Central Ohio
United Way of Richland County
Unstoppables Youth Sports
Village of Bellville
Wishes Can Happen
Over $16,000 was awarded for career technical education scholarships. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.
In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.
Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.