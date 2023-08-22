MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved almost $1,787,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations to meet emerging needs during its August meeting.

The Board of Trustees approved Teacher Assistance Program grants totaling close to $68,000. Funding was provided from the unrestricted grant budget as well as field of interest funds.

TAP grants are selected by a committee for creative and innovative supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The grants are given to K-12 teachers in public or private Richland County schools to encourage them to develop new programs for their classrooms.

Richland County Foundation vertical logo

Teacher Assistance Program grants

Abraxas School of Ohio Expanding Knowledge

Abraxas School of Ohio Classroom Supplies

Abraxas School of Ohio Art for Everyone

Clear Fork Middle School Reformatory Field Trip

Crestview High School Forensic Science Program

Crestview High School Countdown to Totality

Crestview Middle School Future City Competition-Green Energy

Discovery School Year B Units of Inquiry

Discovery School Easy Does It

Discovery School Hands On Learning

Lexington Eastern Elementary Social Studies Board Game Studio

Lexington Eastern Elementary Science Lab Full-Year Activity Revitalization

Lexington Western Elementary Coding Express

Lexington Western Elementary STEAMtastic Learning

Lexington Western Elementary Marvelous Mathematical Thinking

Lexington High School Forensic Science Program

Lexington High School Novels in Verse Book Club

Lexington Junior High School Circuit Craze

Madison Comprehensive HS Courtyard Gardens

Madison Middle School Updated Nonfiction Books

Madison Middle School Sensory Room

Madison South Elementary Moods and Movement

Madison Eastview Elementary One Book, One School

Madison Mifflin Elementary One Book, One School

Madison Mifflin Elementary Up Our Science Game

Madison Mifflin Elementary Bringing the World Into Our Hands

Madison Mifflin Elementary Playing with Science and Social Studies

Mansfield Christian School Monarch Butterfly in the Classroom

Mansfield Christian School Step into SOR

Mansfield Christian School Visualizing Math

Mansfield Senior HS Glass Exploration at MAC

Mansfield Senior HS Black Culture Club

MCS John Sherman Elem. Motivation Stations

MCS Malabar Intermediate Maker Space for Innovation

MCS Malabar Intermediate How Does Your Garden Grow

MCS Malabar Intermediate Science Exploration

MCS Malabar Intermediate Building STEAM

MCS Malabar Intermediate Library of Hands on Literacy Materials

MCS Malabar Intermediate Literature

MCS Springmill STEM Elem. Wilson Reading System

MCS Springmill STEM Elem. Improving Pollinators

MCS Springmill STEM Elem. STEM Makerspace

MCS Tyger Digital Art and Story Fundamentals

MCS Tyger Digital Edpuzzle, booklet and Kahoot accounts

MCS Woodland Elem. Scholastic News and Science Spin

Ontario Stingel Elem. Foundational Phonics and More

Ontario Stingel Elem. Science of Reading/Foundations

Ontario Stingel Elem. Fraction Fun

Ontario Stingel Elem. Multiplication Facts Mastery

Ontario Stingel Elem. Discover the Magic of Reading

Ontario Stingel Elem. Poke-Math

Ontario Stingel Elem. Books for All Seasons

Plymouth-Shiloh Elem. STEAM/Writing for 1 st grade

Richland School of Academic Arts Ecosystems & Body Systems

Richland School of Academic Arts Resourceful Reading

Richland School of Academic Arts Vision, Reflection, and Creation Center

Richland School of Academic Arts Rooted in Reading

Richland School of Academic Arts Guided Reading Intervention Program

Richland School of Academic Arts Tinker Me This

Richland School of Academic Arts Building Skills Through Block Play

Richland School of Academic Arts Starbooks Café

Richland School of Academic Arts Putting on the Ritz

Richland School of Academic Arts ESGI/Scholastic News

Shelby Middle School Book Café

Shelby Dowds Elem. Books Brought to Life

The historic Ritter House is home to the Richland County Foundation on South Main Street in Mansfield.

Other organizations

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:

Akron Children’s Hospital

American Red Cross East Central Ohio

Buckeye Imagination Museum

Catholic Charities

City of Mansfield

Diocese of Toledo

Discovery School

First United Methodist Church

Flying Horse Farm

Friendly House

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Homeward Bound Dog Shelter

Hope Hollow

Hospice of North Central Ohio

Idea Works

Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary

Lighthouse Family Retreat, Inc.

Loudonville Theatre and Arts Committee

Lucas Community Center

Madison Local Schools

Mansfield Art Center

Mansfield City Schools

Mansfield Jr. Baseball/Southwest Little League

Mansfield Playhouse

Mason Anthony

Monroe Township

North Central State College

People Helping People of North Central Ohio

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Richland Community Development Group

Renaissance Performing Arts

Richland Pregnancy Services

Rubies Women’s Group

Shadowcliff Retreat Center, Grand Lake

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

St. Paul Outreach

St. Peter’s Parish/Schools

The YMCA of North Central Ohio

United Way of Richland County

Unstoppables Youth Sports

Village of Bellville

Wishes Can Happen

Over $16,000 was awarded for career technical education scholarships. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.

In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.

Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens.

Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.