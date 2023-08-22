MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is planning its 7th annual Savor & Sip Auction and Food Tasting.

The event will take place on Oct. 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center in Mansfield.

Businesses in the food industry such as restaurants, caterers and food trucks are invited to have a table at this event to provide tastings of their food in order to promote their business.

There is no charge for Chamber member businesses to provide tastings. A non-member rate is also available.

The Savor & Sip event is a celebration of all things culinary in our area, from mouth-watering appetizers, entrees, desserts, pastries, and beverages from some of the area’s finest restaurants, caterers, bakeries, delis, and beverage companies.

There will also be entertainment and a silent auction happening throughout the evening, allowing attendees to bid on a large selection of items.

This event is limited to 550 guests and is typically a sell-out crowd. Entry for attendees is $30 per person when registered by Oct. 11.

Attendees will enjoy food samples from 20+ food vendors and a cash bar will also be available.

The public is encouraged to attend to enjoy the food and live music, along with getting a jump on holiday shopping by bidding on a vast number of auction items.



To participate in this event as a food vendor, call 419-522-3211 or email Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com. Attendees are encouraged to register via the event calendar at richlandareachamber.com.