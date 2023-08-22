Bobette (McPherson) Callahan died peacefully on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, in Olympia, Washington at the age of 90.

Bobette is survived by her children, Nanci (David) Keinath of Shelby, Ohio; Timothy (Amy) of Seattle, Washington; Michael (Ashley) of Shoreline, Washington, Thomas (Faith) of Newport, Rhode Island and Kevin (Pamela) of Seattle, Washington. Bobette had two grandsons, five granddaughters and two step grandsons, and a great granddaughter and a great grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant granddaughter.

Bobette was born on June 10, 1933, in Tacoma, Washington to Robert Benjamin and Thelma (Harmon) McPherson. She graduated from Anacortes (WA) High School in 1951.

She transferred to Alcoa Steel in Cleveland, Ohio, from Washington State in 1954.She moved to Mansfield, Ohio in 1963. She spent many years as the office manager for Mooney & Moses, and then for Kenny Rebman. She relocated back to Washington State in 2001.

At Bobette’s request, there will be no funeral or a memorial service. Bobette has donated her body to science.

Funeral Home: Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory

Website: www.barkdullfuneralhome.com