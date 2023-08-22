BUTLER: Bernard Dwight Bowman, II, age 59, of Butler passed away Sunday evening, August 20, 2023 in OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital following an apparent heart attack. While his voice was loud and boisterous, the depth of his love, the sentimentality in his soul, and the joy he found in life made him unforgettable.

He was born July 8, 1964 in Mt. Vernon to the late Bernard Dwight and Bobby Jean (Lifer) Bowman and graduated from Clear Fork High School in conjunction with Knox County Career Center studying mechanics. Following his grandfather and father’s legacy, he worked as an operator for D.H. Bowman and Sons, then later Corna-Kokosing and was currently working at Kokosing.

Bernard was a true storyteller with a knack for weaving intricate details into every story, the kind of details that could both frustrate as well as captivate an audience for great lengths of time. But it wasn't just through his words that Bernie left his mark; it was also through his craftsmanship. He inherited his love for woodworking and furniture building from his father, a skill that he elevated to an art form. With his father's tools in hand, he transformed blocks of wood into pieces of furniture that he gifted his daughters and grandchildren.

As a child his parents took him on many adventures, often traveling long distances in their RV to see the amazing sights throughout the country. While he did not get the opportunity to travel often, when he did he tended to gravitate towards one of his favorite locations: Disney. His heart belonged to the magic of the Happiest Place on Earth. Bernard visited Disney World more than ten times, each trip a pilgrimage filled with joy. And as he did with his parents as a child, when it was possible he always traveled by car, spending many hours on quiet roads enjoying the scenery and making conversation with his passengers.

He cherished his family and heirlooms of the past. Each piece told a story, carried memories, and held a special place in his heart. He was a sentimental soul, a softie beneath his tough exterior.

He is survived by his daughters, Liza (Christopher) Millsaps of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brittany Bowman (Brett Gehrisch) of Butler; five grandchildren Evelyn Millsaps, Audrey, Bowman, Oliver, Elias and Eleanor Bowman-Gehrisch; Stepdaughter Nicole (Andrew) White and their children Lydia and Caleb White; siblings Pamela (Don) Roork of Sylvania, Anthony (Pamela) Bowman, Teresa (William) Mahoney, and Angela (Daryl) Jones; his girlfriend and great love, Teresa Roberts and her family.

Friends may call Friday, August 25, 2023 from 4-7 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where the funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 am. Pastor Nate Bebout will officiate. Private interment will be in Jelloway Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler Historical Society or the Worthington Township Fire Department in honor of Bernard's late parents.

Funeral Home: Bellville Snyder Funeral Home

Website: snyderfuneralhomes.com