MANSFIELD — Four with charges ranging from rape to failure to register are among the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Click here to see the mug shots GALLERY: Aug. 21 Fugitives of the Week

Rafael Martinez, 40, is 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree felony failure to register, a first-degree felony bond revocation for possession of fentanyl and failure to register, and by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation for rape. Officials say he has ties to the Cleveland area.

Steven Drummond, 26, is 5-foot-9, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is wanted by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register. Officials say he has ties to the Mansfield and Shelby area.

Vernon Cole, 48, is 5-foot-11, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office for a charge of breaking and entering. Officials say he has ties to Mansfield area.

Derrick Taylor, 46, weighs 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is sought by the U.S Marshals and Richland County Sheriff’s office for felonious assault. Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield, Ontario, Baltic, and Bucyrus areas.

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.