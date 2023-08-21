FOSTORIA — The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a

non-injury plane crash that occurred Sunday at approximately 4:07 p.m. near the

Fostoria Metropolitan Airport.

A preliminary investigation revealed a Mooney M-20, piloted by James W. Van

Hook, 66, Sylvania, made an emergency landing in a field after the engine of the

plane lost power.

The crash happened approximately one-third of a mile north of the approach end of runway 27, near the intersection of Weaver Road and Ecker Road in Jackson Township.

Van Hook was not injured and the single-engine Mooney sustained minor damage.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and the incident remains under investigation.