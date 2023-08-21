Deshawnte “DJ” Robert Alexander II was born Thursday, August 17, 2023 to the proud parents of Catharine Robinson and Deshawnte Alexander. Though held in our arms briefly here on earth, DJ will be held in our hearts forever.

DJ was loved dearly by his parents; his siblings, Aiden, Carson, and Grayson Robinson, Cale Alexander, Kayleigh Craft, and Isabella Alexander; his grandparents, Howard (Amy) Stephenson, Lolita Alexander, and Dartanyon Bellamy; his great-grandparents, Christina Bellamy and Essie Stephenson; and his aunts and uncles, Samantha Stephenson (Cameron Stone), Howard (Bobbie) Stephenson, Christopher Wright, and Lolita Woods; and many other close family and friends. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Joseph Welch Jr., James Bellamy, Howard Stephenson, and Jerry (Patty) McCord; and close family friend, Chad Livdur.

Family and friends may visit from 2:00-5:00 pm on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond Street.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com