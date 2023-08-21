MADISON TOWNSHIP — Considering the conditions, Crestview’s Leyna Gerich couldn’t have been happier.

A junior, Gerich won the high school girls race at Monday’s Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational at Madison.

Temperatures were in the mid-80s with heat index readings in the 90s when the girls race began.

The heat and humidity didn’t seem to bother Gerich, who finished in 20 minutes, 47.4 seconds. Madison’s Callie Cyrus was second in 21:14.

“It was very hot,” said Gerich, who was ninth here last year in 22:50.6. This was a very rough meet.”

Gerich sped to the front of the pack at the start and never looked back. She methodically built her lead throughout the race.

“It feels really good,” Gerich said. “(My time) was where I want to be for right now.”

Shelby defended its team title with a score of 42. Anna Will led the Whippets, finishing third in 21.42.7. She was followed to the line by teammates Emma Montgomery (21.46.1), Kailyn Schwall (21.51.5), Courtney Stiving (22:28.3) and Channon Cundiff (22.29.3).

Crestview was second in the team standings with a score of 42. Madison (77) was third, followed by Lexington’s junior varsity team (105) and Clear Fork (141). Lexington was led by Amelia Bender, who was 14th in 24:28.6. Madison McKenna paced the Colts, finishing 15th in 24:31.8.

Mansfield Senior didn’t have enough runners to compete for the team title. Tilia Aimes led the Tygers, finishing 23rd in a time of 25:18.0.