LOUDONVILLE — One driver was arrested for OVI on Saturday night during a checkpoint on Ohio 3, according to the Ashland Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Approximately 353 vehicles went through the checkpoint from 7 to 9 p.m., resulting in 6 vehicles being diverted for further investigation, said the patrol, assisted by the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudonville Police Department.

The driver arrested had a .179% BAC, more than twice the legal limit. An open container was also located in the vehicle, troopers said.

In addition, two firearms were seized from a separate vehicle in which the occupants were allegedly intoxicated.

Saturation patrols in the area yielded two citations for driving without a valid license as well as an open container violation.