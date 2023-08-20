Pamela Sue Wendling, age 70, of Mansfield, went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, August 19, 2023, at The Waterford.

She was born November 25, 1952, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Josephine B. (Connell) Glick Sr. Blessed with a positive attitude, Pam was always happy. Her smile was captivating and she never met a stranger. She enjoyed decorating and her home was a showplace for every holiday. Pam enjoyed mowing her lawn and was always willing to help anyone who asked. She was an avid Elvis fan and loved watching Walt Disney and Hallmark Channel movies. She had a special place in her heart for animals. Most of all, she loved her family and her grandchildren brought special joy to her life. Loved by so many, Pam will be remembered for her bubbly personality and giving spirit.

She is survived by her husband, Jan Wendling; children, Stacey Jones and Rick Jones; grandchildren, Maggie and Sadie Jones; step children, Jeremy Wendling, Bridget Calton and Joshua (Kristin) Wendling; step grandchildren, Audrey, Vera, Scarlett and Colt Wendling; brother, Floyd (Susan) Glick Jr.; sister, Ellen E. Eichler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be observed. Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield is honored to serve the family.

