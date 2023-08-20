Martin Eugene Dinger, 64, of Mansfield, Ohio, passed away Friday afternoon, August 18, 2023, at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, following a brief illness.

Born April 21, 1959, in Mansfield, Ohio, to Richard E. and Carole I. (Jones) Dinger. He was a graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School and North Central Technical College. He married Lisa Baker on June 30, 1990.

Martin served his country as a member of the 179th Airlift Wing retiring in 2014 as a Senior Master Sergeant in the Aerospace Ground Equipment department. He served at Ali Al Salem Airbase in Kuwait during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Prior to his full-time service in the Air National Guard he worked for Tappan Stove Co. in Mansfield and ITT in Galion. He attended the First Presbyterian Church in Plymouth, Ohio.

In addition to his mother, Carole I. Dinger, Martin is survived by his wife, Lisa Baker Dinger; son, Andrew and his fiancée, McKenzie Them; his brother, Alan (Jan); sister, Elaine (Eugene) McCarrick; mother-in-law, Patricia Baker; brother-in-law, Terry (Lisa) Baker; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Richard E. Dinger, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Donald Baker.

The family will receive friends from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Rd. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 29 Plymouth St., Plymouth, Ohio, 44865 or the American Cancer Society.

