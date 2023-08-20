Henry W. Hunsinger, 81, of Mansfield, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield.

He was born June 24, 1942, in Crvenka, Yugoslavia, to the late William “Bill” and Margaret (Braun) Hunsinger. He came to the United States at the age of 14. Henry served in the US Army from 1965-1968 as a Demolition Specialist/Combat Engineer. He was employed at Tappan Range Company as a Service Engineer for a number of years. Along with his family, he owned and operated Hunsinger Park. He and his wife, Janet, owned and operated Countryside Grocery and Pizza for 25 years.

Henry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Janet Petty Hunsinger; son, Peter (Summer) Hunsinger; grandson, Chase Hunsinger; granddaughters, Kaylie (Kyle) Dress and Reese Vance; daughter, Angela Hunsinger Stuff; brother, Walter (Linda) Hunsinger; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, staff, and infusion clinic staff of OhioHealth Mansfield for their expert care recently and over the years.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Diamond, 98 S. Diamond St., Mansfield. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or OhioHealth Hospice.

