SULLIVAN — Hillsdale quarterback Jack Fickes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Falcons cruised to a 34-8 win over Black River.

Owen Sloan rushed for 105 yards and a pair of scores as Hillsdale piled up 208 yards on the ground. Sloan had touchdown runs of 3 and 14 yards.

Hillsdale built a 13-0 halftime lead. Fickes hooked up with Bradey Krichbaum on a 9-yard scoring strike with 9:19 remaining in the second quarter before Sloan scored with 4:22 to play in the half.

Fickes scored on a 7-yard runs in the third to push Hillsdale’s lead to 20-0.

Black River’s Eric Groesser scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter and a two-point conversion made it 20-8. The Falcons put it away on Sloan’s second TD run with 8:54 remaining. Fickes then connected with Hayden McFadden on a 27-yard TD pass with 4:51 left.

Fickes was 5-for-9 passing for 66 yards and rushed for 48 yards.

Groesser led the Pirates with 43 rushing yards. Blake Hoplins added 20 yards.