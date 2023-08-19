  • Football players from Hillsdale High School and Black River clash during a matchup on Aug. 18, 2023.
    Credit: Dillon Carr
  • Marching band members from Hillsdale High School and Black River High School perform at a game on Aug. 18, 2023.
SULLIVAN — Hillsdale quarterback Jack Fickes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Falcons cruised to a 34-8 win over Black River.

Owen Sloan rushed for 105 yards and a pair of scores as Hillsdale piled up 208 yards on the ground. Sloan had touchdown runs of 3 and 14 yards.

Hillsdale built a 13-0 halftime lead. Fickes hooked up with Bradey Krichbaum on a 9-yard scoring strike with 9:19 remaining in the second quarter before Sloan scored with 4:22 to play in the half.

Fickes scored on a 7-yard runs in the third to push Hillsdale’s lead to 20-0.

Black River’s Eric Groesser scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter and a two-point conversion made it 20-8. The Falcons put it away on Sloan’s second TD run with 8:54 remaining. Fickes then connected with Hayden McFadden on a 27-yard TD pass with 4:51 left.

Fickes was 5-for-9 passing for 66 yards and rushed for 48 yards.

Groesser led the Pirates with 43 rushing yards. Blake Hoplins added 20 yards.

Head of Newsroom Product at Richland Source. Lifelong Cleveland sports fan who also enjoys marketing, history, camping, comedy, local music & living in Mansfield with my wonderful family.