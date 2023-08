Friday night’s lineup at Snow Trails featured Ill Will, Dutch Oven, The Gerds, Nothing Like You, Bolster, Darkroom, Backbiter, Hanging Fortress, Salt, Divebomb, The Touch and Vacation. NEWERACAM performed at the after party in the lodge.

