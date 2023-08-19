Clifford E. Phillips Sr. of Lexington passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2023. He was 88 years old.

He was born March 11, 1935, to John and Georgia (Phares) Phillips. Cliff retired from the Tappan Stove Co. in Mansfield where he was employed for 39 years. He was a lifelong Lutheran and a member of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Cliff was married to Sue Mosher Phillips for 67 wonderful years. His “Susie” and his family meant the world to him.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Sue Phillips; daughter, Sherri Fowler; son, Clifford (Roxanne) Phillips Jr.; grandson, Matthew Miller; sister, Elenora Marker and her children, Mickey and Shelly; sister, Gail Koontz and her children; brother-in-law, Steven (Debra) Mosher and his children, Lane and Lauren (Zack Kohle); brother-in-law, Earl Payne and his children, Kristi (Ryan) George and Shannon (Dave) Pohlabel and their children, Nick and Julia; nephews, John, Michael, Louie, James, Kerry and Todd Sprang (children of his sister, Mary) and their spouses and children; and other great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia (Don) Ernster and Mary Sprang Pfeifer; son-in-law, Larry Fowler; brother-in-law, Ronnie Koontz; sister-in-law, Vicki Payne; granddaughter, Trista Leigh Miller; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Ina Mosher.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Richland County.

