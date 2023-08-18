AKRON — Mansfield Senior ran headlong into a brutal season opener on Friday night in Akron.

The Tygers dropped a 35-14 decision to state powerhouse Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary at John Cistone Field.

Senior High quarterback Duke Reese completed 10-of-21 passes for 167 yards and two TDs. Receiver Amarr Davis caught five passes for 130 yards, including a 63-yard TD to give the Tygers an early 7-0 lead.

But coach Chioke Bradley’s club struggled to establish its ground game as the Fighting Irish controlled the line of scrimmage.

David Ajose hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from quarterback Markelle Carter, and ASVSM never trailed again. Carter ran for 78 yards and threw for 109 more.

Donald Johnson Jr. scored the first of his three rushing TDs for a 14-7 edge, and Kai White’s 12-yard scoring catch made it 22-7.

Senior High struck just before the half when Reese hooked up with Nate Dismuke on a 16-yard touchdown pass to slice the gap to 22-14 at the half.

But Johnson added TD runs in each of the final two periods. He finished with 108 yards on 26 carries.

Mansfield Senior was limited to 50 yards rushing on 20 carries.