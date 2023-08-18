MANSFIELD — Richland County Transit (RCT) is adding a new shuttle service that offers one trip to and from the NCSC/OSU-M campus per day.

This is an express service and will make no stops or pickups along the way.

The morning route to the NCSC/OSU campus will leave the RCT Transit Center at 7:10 a.m. and go directly to campus, arriving at approximately 7:30 a.m.

A return trip will leave NCSC/OSU at 2:40 p.m. and arrive at the Transit Center at approximately 3 p.m. The pickup and drop off area at NCSC/OSU will be campus Lot #6, and the Transit Center is located at 74 S. Diamond Street in Mansfield.

This service will run on most school days, between 8/17/23 and 5/23/24. The fare for this service will be $2 one-way ($1 for students, seniors and disabled). Fixed route bus passes will also be accepted. Public access to this service is dependent on available space.

Call RCT at 419-522-4504 for more details.