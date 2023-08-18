SHELBY – Marvin Memorial Library in Shelby will host its 4th Annual Kids’ Carnival Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual community event at the Black Fork Commons in downtown Shelby will include inflatables, a balloon artist, face painting, games, crafts and entertainment by DJ Ed Gutchall.

Free to the public, the carnival will also include miniature golf. New this year will be a bubble making station, according to Shelly Krystofik, adult programming coordinator.

Featured inflatables will include a giant obstacle course and a large traditional bounce house, both of which are fan favorites, she said.

“It’s going to be a fun time,” Krystofik said. “I’m very thankful, honored and pleased with the city’s support of our community events.”

The annual community event averages an attendance between 400-500 people.

Friends of the Library, a group which meets at Marvin Memorial on the fourth Thursday of every other month, will provide free food, including hot dogs and water.

The Knights of Columbus will have a popcorn stand and Paul’s Drive-In will have free ice cream for all in attendance.

Krystofik, who’s served as the adult programming coordinator for the past nine years, has worked at the library for 22 years.

“I love doing things for the Shelby community,” she said. “It’s always a great time.”

The carnival is sponsored by Marvin Memorial Library, Barkdull Funeral Home, the Shelby Kiwanis and the Shelby Lions Club.

“These events make my heart sing,” Krystofik said. “It’s beautiful.”

Visit the Marvin Memorial Library website or Facebook page for more information regarding the upcoming kids’ carnival, as well as other upcoming events.