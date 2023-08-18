James C. Fanello, 94, of Lucas, Ohio passed away after a brief illness, with his family by his side, on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Lucas, Ohio.

Jim was born in Mifflin, Ohio, to the late Joseph Frank and Mary Rose (Mazza) Fanello on February 13, 1929. He was a 1947 graduate of Lucas High School and lived in the Lucas area most of his life. He joined the US Army in 1951, heading to Germany to work on heavy equipment. Upon his return from the Army, he joined his brother, Mick Fanello, at Shiloh Tool and Die and together set the benchmark for service and ingenuity. He married Kathleen Miller on June 29, 1957, at St Peter’s Catholic Church in Mansfield.

Jim was a charitable individual, contributing to many organizations including; Resurrection Parish; Lucas Community Center; Lucas Schools (he was the major funder in establishing the Lucas Schools Sustaining Fund at Richland County Foundation); Malabar Farm Foundation; United Way of Richland County; Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center; OhioHealth Foundation; Humane Society of Richland County; Catalyst Life Services; Ashland University (multiple gifts and established Endowed Scholarship Fund) and in appreciation received the Bronze Order of the Eagle; and Richland Newhope. He also donated to major capital campaigns for: OhioHealth/MedCentral Health System, Ohio Bird Sanctuary, Mansfield Area Y, Renaissance Performing Art and Sterkel Community Park Project and many, many others.

Jim touched the lives of many with his kindness and generosity, mentoring many people of all ages. He himself designed and built a state of the art hay drying system.

His greatest passion was working on his farm and the many animals lucky enough to consider this their home including a herd of 30+ black Angus cows and calves, numerous quarter horses spanning a consecutive 50-year yearling registry in the AQHA. One of his mares gained national attention by winning the 2003 NRHA Invitational Freestyle Reining Championship in Oklahoma.

To visit Jim’s 300+ acre farm, just envision a sanctuary for creatures of all sorts; bees feverishly collecting sweet pollen from acres of alfalfa and locust trees abound; flocks of turkeys (and their young), sometimes pecking at a back window looking for a snack; flocks of ducks and geese; herds of deer and their fawns, often times frolicking in the backyard; and even an eagle has found at this beautiful paradise on earth.

He was also an avid walleye fisherman spending Tuesdays and Thursdays on the water at Lake Erie. Fishing with Jim was serious business as well as having a good time creating cherished memories with family and friends.

Jim is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Miller) Fanello; son, Vincent (Tammy) Fanello; daughter, Michelle (Scott) Papes; and grandchildren, Natalie, Maria, and Julia Fanello and AJ Papes; and siblings, Anthony, Frank, Rose Harris, Joe and Mary Lou Fanello.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Mick (Rose) Fanello, Rock (Peg) Fanello, Jenny (Bob)Toms, Sam Fanello; in-laws, Joe Harris and Sue Fanello; and granddaughter, Anna Fanello.

Visitation will be from 3:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Home, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be recited on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, 2600 Lexington Avenue, Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery, 389 Altamont Avenue, Mansfield, OH.

A meal in Jim’s honor will be held after the burial on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Lucas Community Center, 252 W. Main Street, Lucas, Ohio.

In lieu of gifts/flowers contributions may be made to Resurrection Parish or Lucas Community Center.

