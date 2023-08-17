Teresa Smith, 65, of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Teresa was born to Ercil and Joy Stevens on August 26, 1957, in Mansfield, Ohio. Teresa enjoyed going to church, and loved to sing and spend time with her family. She was always praying for her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Bellville Baptist Church.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Michael Smith: children, Shannon Smith and Jerry Stuff of Owingsville, KY, Jason and Ann Smith of Greenwich, Ohio, and Derick “Sam” Smith of Mansfield; brothers, Donnie and Joanne Stevens and Danny and Angie Stevens of Mansfield, Ronnie and Uneeda Stevens, and David and Brenda Stevens of KY; grandchildren, Jacquelyn Stuff, Ryan Smith, Natasha and Anthony Stephenson, Zoey Smith, Drake Maynard, Teresa and Samantha Smith, and Bryson Stevens; great-grandchildren, Axel and Tucker Stephenson; and step-granddaughter, Jaylin Giesman.

Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Ercil and Joy Stevens and sister, Sharon Wetzel.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Honey Creek Baptist Church, 294 Honey Creek Rd E, Bellville, OH 44813. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Paul Stanton and Pastor Hank Webb officiating. Burial will be at Shauk Cemetery.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, is handling the services.

