SHELBY — The Shelby branch of the YMCA of North Central Ohio will offer a free empowerment and self-protection class for women and teens (14+), taught by Reneta Music.

Space is limited to 20 people. Partners are preferred (mother/daughter, aunt/niece, sisters, etc.) Although a partner is preferred, it is not necessary.

Music is an 8th Dan, grandmaster instructor in Shurite Kempo, an “old style” method of self-protection. She has been the chief karate instructor at the YMCA of North Central Ohio for more than a decade, teaching self-protection in the community for 13 years.

The Shelby Foundation Women’s Fund provided funding for the program. Participants will receive a T-shirt and at the end of the month, a party and a certificate.

Registration ends Aug. 31 and the program will be Sept. 6 through Sept. 27 on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Classes will be conducted in the YMCA NCO-Shelby Dance Studio, 210C N. Gamble St.

Register at the Shelby branch online at https://bit.ly/3ME6AcZ or contact Music at 419-522-3511, ext. 222, or rmusic@ymcanco.org

