MANSFIELD — Richland County commissioners on Thursday approved a trio of contracts related to bridge replacement projects in Monroe, Mifflin and Butler townships.

The approvals for contracts totaling $393,158.40 came during a meeting with county Engineer Adam Gove.

The largest contract was awarded to American Structurepoint, Inc. for $239,590.20 for construction inspection services during the replacement of 300-foot bridge over the Black Fork on Crider Road in Mifflin Township.

Gove said the company will handle day-to-day inspection, material tracking, etc. during the project on the bridge near Oho 603.

“It’s a large bridge project,” Gove said. “You can probably see it as you’re traveling north on I-71.”

The bridge connects Richland County with Ashland County and is a shared county project, according to Gove, who said the project is 100 percent grant funded through the County Engineers Association of Ohio Local Bridge Program.

Mosser Construction of Fremont was awarded the actual $2.4 million construction project, which Gove said would begin during the winter and be complete by the end of July 2024.

Gove said previously the six-span, steel-beam bridge was built in the late 1950s or early 1960s. He said the plan is to replace it with a three-span, concrete, I-beam bridge.

“This section of road was relocated as part of the Interstate 71 installation and the bridge was built at that time,” Gove said.

The new bridge will be 28-feet wide, a few feet wider than the current bridge.

Commissioners approved a $45,969 contract for similar inspection work to the Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. of Toledo for a $445,000 bridge replacement project on Tucker Road in Monroe Township.

Adena Corporation of Mansfield was awarded the construction project for the bridge replacement, scheduled to begin in September. Gove said construction should be complete in 90 days.

The engineer said 80 percent of the costs were being handled through state grants.

The final contract was $107,599.20 to K.E. McCartney of Mansfield for design services for a new bridge on Townline Road in Butler Township.

Gove said the design work will be paid using federal large bridge program. He said bids for the project itself will be sought after the design work is complete. The project would be done in 2025, he said.