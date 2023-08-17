MANSFIELD — The Nov. 7 ballot in Richland County just officially got even more crowded with a second statewide issue.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s Office announced Wednesday enough additional valid petition signatures had been submitted to put a proposed recreational marijuana law before state voters.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent a letter to the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, the group organizing the effort, that 4,405 valid petition signatures had been verified, bringing the grand total to 127,772. A total of 124,046 signatures were needed.

The statute initiative would legalize and regulate cultivation, manufacturing, testing and sale of marijuana to Ohioans 21 and up. It would also legalize home grow for Ohioans 21 and old with a limit of six plants per person and 12 plants per residence.

It would also place a 10% tax at the point of sale for each transaction with revenues to be spent on administrative costs, addiction treatment programs, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs programs.

According to the coalition website, the tax funds would be used for:

Social Equity and Jobs Programs (36%) – potential to generate an estimated $150 million or more annually for social equity and jobs programs in Ohio.

(36%) – potential to generate $150 million or more annually for the communities who have adult-use cannabis dispensaries. Addiction Treatment and Education (25%) – potential to generate $104 million or more annually to research and treat substance abuse in Ohio, one of the leading causes of deaths in Ohio

“We are grateful to the thousands of Ohioans who helped us get to this point and are excited to bring our proposal to regulate marijuana like alcohol before Ohio voters this coming Election Day,” coalition spokesperson Tom Haren said in a statement.

In July, organizers originally submitted fewer signatures than required by law, but were given 10 days to submit more. During that grace period, the group collected the needed additional signatures.

If voters approve, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize cannabis for adult use.

“This isn’t groundbreaking,” Haren said. “We’re just trying to get Ohio in line with neighbors like Michigan and Illinois.”

The marijuana statute will be on the ballot during the same election cycle as a proposed abortion rights amendment to the Ohio Constitution.

Last week, Richland County Board of Elections Director Matt Finfgeld said the likelihood of both statewide issues, with an already crowded local ballot, will bring voters to the polls.

“I am going to say at least 60 percent voter turnout, if not close to 70. I think the issues and the candidates will drive people to vote who haven’t voted since 2020 or never even voted at all,” he said.