Linda Gail Duda, 64, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at Crystal Care Center. Born June 29, 1959 in Mansfield, she was the daughter of Clifford J. and Beverly A. (Pugh) Looney.

Linda worked as a respiratory therapist for over 20 years at various local hospitals including OhioHealth Mansfield and prior to that, had worked for Sprint. She was a member of Lexington Community Church. She enjoyed reading and cooking and loved all her animals especially her dogs, Vinnie and Goliath. Linda also loved taking trips to Amish Country with her family, taking trips with her friends, watching her children and grandchildren play sports and going to sporting events with her children and grandchildren. She truly adored her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by two sons, Mike (Caitlin) Duda II and Jeff (Chelsea) Duda; four grandchildren, Michael Duda III, Garrison Duda, Maverick Duda and Mila Duda; a brother, Ron (Anne) Looney; and a sister, Connie Decker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Looney.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Ontario, 100 South Lexington-Springmill Road, Ontario. A graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Mansfield Memorial Park conducted by Pastor Al Sabedra.

