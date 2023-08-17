John Gillum, a 2014 Plymouth graduate, takes over for Mark Genders, who stepped down after 16 seasons in charge of the Big Red. Gillum was on Genders’ coaching staff for the past six years and was also an assistant coach at Cardington. … Plymouth was 3-7 last fall, finishing sixth in the Firelands Conference. … The Big Red lost All-Firelands Conference first-team picks Shae Sparks, Caiden Allen and Colton Sparks to graduation. Allen was a Division VII All-Ohio honorable-mention selection as a punter last fall. … Plymouth’s only Firelands Conference championship came in 1983. … The Big Red scored 35 or more points five times last season, but allowed 40.8 points a game. … Plymouth won three of its first four games last year before dropping its final six. … The Big Red qualified for the playoffs in 2020 and 2021.