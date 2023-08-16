Michael “Mick” Kuhn, 78, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on July 19, 2023 at the James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio following a lengthy battle with cancer. On November 4, 1944 he was born in Mansfield, the son of the late Robert & Leatha (Kirk) Kuhn. Mick married Rosemary Yeater on August 5, 1972 at the First Christian Church in Ashland and have shared 51 years together.

Mick was a semi-truck driver, who after logging over a million safe miles as an owner/operator, he retired from trucking and worked for Franklin Township, from which he retired in 2016. Mick took great pride in maintaining the roads in Franklin Township from snow plowing, mowing, replacing culverts and attending to anything that needed attention during his tenure at Franklin Township. He once over hauled one of his semi tractors himself, saving thousands of dollars.

He found great joy in landscaping, yard work, feeding and watching the hummingbirds, squirrels, deer, wild turkeys and an occasional fox and coyote, as he was an ardent animal lover. He didn’t just mow his lawn, he manicured it until it looked like a green carpet. Mick was a member of the Richland County Church of the Brethren.

Mick treated his wife, Rosemary, like a queen, never denying her anything. He was an ardent animal lover, especially for the numerous dogs, horses and cats he owned for 51 years. He had a great sense of humor, which provided him and his wife Rosemary, lots of fun filled days. He was always willing to help, having a very generous and kind heart.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary; brother, Larry (Connie) Kuhn; sister-in-law, Pat Hofstetter; brother-in-law, Gary (Judy) Yeater and numerous family members and friends.

Mick was preceded in death by his father, Robert Kuhn; mother, Leatha Kuhn; step mother, Donna Kuhn and his grandfather Nihl Kuhn and grandmother, Gladys Kuhn.

As per his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services held. Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society assisted the family with arrangements.

