Linda L. Wyant, 77, of Ontario, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her residence.

Linda was born in Ford City, PA on January 19, 1946, to the late Samuel and Helen (Bowser) Yount. She married Gary Wyant on September 18, 1965, and he survives her in Ontario.

Linda graduated from Ford City High School, Class of 1965. Linda and Gary moved to the Crestline area due to Gary’s employment with Pittsburgh Plate Glass (PPG). Linda has always been employed and retired from the Crestline Exempted City Schools as a bus driver and a custodian. When her boys were young, the family vacation was at Lake Erie, where she enjoyed camping and fishing. In later years, she and Gary became “snowbirds” visiting with friends in Florida. Family was everything to Linda, and every moment spent with them was cherished.

In addition to her devoted and loving husband, Linda is survived by her two sons, David Wyant of Shelby, and Gary A. Wyant of Akron, her two grandchildren, Shelby Wyant and Brayden “H.B.” Wyant, her brother, Dennis “Butch” Yount of Jacksonville, FL, and family friend, Laurie Hoffman of Akron.

Linda was preceded in death by her siblings; Dean Yount, Kathleen Stitt, and Joyce Pytel.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff and nurses with Southern Care Hospice for taking such good care of Linda.

Friends may call on Monday, August 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral services at 12:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, with Chaplain Chad Berry officiating. A burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.

Those wishing to share a memory of Linda or send condolences to the Wyant family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Linda L. Wyant.

Funeral Home: Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline, OH 44827

Website: masfh.com