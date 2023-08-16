The sisters -- Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel -- will be Grand Marshals in the parade Sunday at 2 p.m. and will then perform on the festival's main stage from 3:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

LEXINGTON — Lexington Blueberry Festival organizers didn’t have to look far to find a Grand Marshal for the parade that will help highlight the 21st annual community celebration.

In fact, this year’ parade honorees will sing a little bit, also.

The Lexington-based, sister-trio SORELLE, which finished fourth on NBC’s “The Voice” earlier this year, will nicely fill both roles at the four-day event that begins Thursday.

“We didn’t have to look far,” said Jeff Angelini, a festival committee member tasked with coordinating the parade and finding a myriad of musical acts for the event at Community Park.

“We got the luck of the draw with having them right here in Lexington,” said Angelini, in his 10 year on the committee. “Even after the finished “The Voice” and returned to Ohio, their popularity has grown.

“SORELLE is very well received in this community,” he said.

The sisters — Madi, Ana and Bella Heichel — will be Grand Marshals in the parade Sunday at 2 p.m. and will then perform on the festival’s main stage from 3:35 p.m. to 4:35 p.m.

Exposure from The Voice is playing a huge factor in the next steps of the sisters’ career.

During the competition, SORELLE members said they have gained thousands of new followers on social media, including artists, producers and other musicians in the industry.

“Sometimes that is a little scary to think about, what life might look like at the end of this journey,” Madi said.

“But it’s more exciting because it’s what we’ve worked for our entire lives. We’re ready for it.”

SORELLE is just one of a wide variety of musical acts scheduled to perform during this year’s Blueberry Festival.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Angelini said, “from rock acts to oldies to R&B … just about every every musical genre is represented.”

The search for festival music acts has become nearly a year-round effort.

“We will have a wrap-up (committee) meeting early September. By October and Novemver, we are trying to secure entertainment for next year’s festival,” Angelini said.

The festival schedule again includes fireworks, scheduled for Saturday at 10 p.m.

Blueberry Festival royalty will be crowned Thursday, starting at 7 p.m., with Miss Ohio Madison Miller as the emcee. Titles to be awarded include Baby Miss Blueberry, Wee Miss Blueberry, Little Miss Blueberry, Jr. Miss Blueberry, Miss Blueberry and Miss Teen Blueberry.

LEXINGTON BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

LEXINGTON COMMUNITY PARK

Thursday, Aug. 17

Rides, Attractions, Food — 4-11 p.m.

Townline 26 band — 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Pageant Crowning – Emcee Miss Ohio 2023 Madison Miller, 7-8 p.m.

The Wet Bandits band, 8:45-10:45 p.m.

Blue Lights & Bubbles Parade — 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18

Rides, Attractions, Food — 4-11 p.m.

Car & Bike Show Registration, Line up at 4 p.m.

Car & Bike Show, 4:30– 8:30 p.m. (Awards at 8 p.m.)

Kobalt Kreek band, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Magic Nate show, 7-7:45 p.m.

Slick 31 band, 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Rides, Attractions, Food — 4-11 p.m.

4’s Tournament – Volleyball, Registration at 10 a.m. and pool play at 11 a.m. – All day

Sarah Goff, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Blueberry Bash – Games – presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital – 12:30 pm– 1:25 p.m.

Park National Bank Children’s Coin Drop, 1:25-1:35 p.m.

The Oolong Gurus band, 1:40–2:40 pm

Whiz Bang Science Show in the Park Meadow, presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 2 p.m.

Wyatt Boggs muic, 3-3:45 pm

Ohio Athletics Dance Exhibition, 3:50-4:40 p.m.

Whiz Bang Science Show in the Park Meadow, presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 5 p.m.

Recess Band – Presented by The Blueberry Patch, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Whiz Bang Science Show in the Park Meadow, presented by Nationwide Children’s Hospital, 8 p.m.

Bullit Band, 8:30-9:50 p.m.

Fireworks, presented by Charter Next Generation, 10-10:20 p.m.

Bullit Band, 10:20-11:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

Church service — Berean Baptist Church (main stage) — 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Rides, Attractions, Food – Noon- 6 p.m.

Magic Nate, 12:45-1:30 p.m.

Jevan Cole music, 1:45-2:45 p.m.

Breckelle Miller, ventriloquist — 2:50-3 p.m.

Parade with SORELLE as the Grand Marshall, 2 p.m.

Visiting Royalty, 3-3:30 p.m.

NBC The Voice Finalists – “SORELLE,” performance, along with a meet-and-greet event presented by BP Electric, 3:35-4:35 p.m.

Clear Fork Valley Cheer Demonstration, 4:45-5:00 p.m.

Magic Nate, 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Neon Symphony Drum Exhibition, 5:45-6:15 p.m.