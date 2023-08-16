Constance L. Harris, 68, passed away at OhioHealth Riverside Hospital on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Constance was born on September 10, 1954 in Lodi, Ohio. She was the daughter of Theodore and Mary (Archer) Harris. Treasured by her friends and family, Constance was a devoted mother, treasured grandmother, beloved sister, and faithful friend. Constance was a graduate of Shelby High School and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. She faithfully attended her class reunions and enjoyed catching up with her classmates. Constance could often be found relaxing on her porch enjoying her ferns overlooking her property. Constance enjoyed many things in life from fast cars, classic rock music, shopping, buttercream icing, and the color pink and purple. She enjoyed a day out shopping with a meal at Golden Corral. Her beloved horses brought her great enjoyment from trail riding to being in parades, she dearly loved them. She was a member of Wayne and Lorain County Ohio Horesemen’s Councils. Constance loved watching 90 day Fiancé.

Constance is survived by her son, TJ (Taryn) Stover; her granddaughter, Luna Stover; her siblings, Don (Sandy) Harris, Deby (Bob) Amspaugh, Terri Wetz, Rick (Rhonda) Wetz, Rita White, and Teddy (Irene) Harris; numerous nieces and nephews; and her significant other, Paul McVicker.

Family and friends may visit from 1:00-4:00 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner, 1327 Ashland Road.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services by Wappner

Website: www.wappner.com