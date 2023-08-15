ONTARIO — Richland Young Professionals will recognize emerging leaders in Richland County at their annual awards dinner hosted on Sept. 14 at 6pm at the Ontario Event Center.

The awards presented will include celebration and recognition of:

4 Under 40: Award given to four individuals under the age of 40 based on career achievement, commitment to excellence in career, leadership within company or industry, commitment to business growth, involvement in community activities, leadership in community organizations and potential impact to community’s future.

Economic Impact/Excellence:

This award recognizes a person, business, or organization for their efforts in supporting economic, workforce, and/or community development in Richland County

Nomination for this award is still available online through Aug. 23: https://richlandyp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-Economic-Excellence-Awards-Nomination-Form-1.pdf

Entrepreneurial Spirit:

Richland County business that either started or re-invented itself in the last 24 months, led/owned by a young professional (<40 years of age)

Nomination for this award is still available on our website: https://richlandyp.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/2023-Economic-Excellence-Awards-Nomination-Form-1.pdf

Mentorship Graduation: The Mentorship Program is a cornerstone of RYP’s goal to develop the skills of young professionals. The program gives RYP members the opportunity to connect with seasoned, high-level business leaders for 6 months of learning, discovery, and challenge, all while providing mentees with a firsthand look at life and work in Richland County. We will be recognizing 12 matches of mentors and mentees for completing this program that has been in progress through the past 6 months.

Individual tickets and tables (seats 8) for the event are available for purchase at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ryp-annual-dinner-tickets-693096529377?aff=ebdssbdestsearch&from=8004f07336e211ee9e6e2237f67379e0

Please purchase tickets before Aug. 31.

Richland Young Professionals is a group of driven young professionals looking to make a difference in our careers and our community. We focus on networking, professional development and career connections.

Connect. Collaborate. Thrive.

For more information please email richlandyoungprofessionals@gmail.com.