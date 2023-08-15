MANSFIELD — The Richland Academy of the Arts 2023 Summer Student Art Exhibition is open and free to the community.

School officials encourage everyone to discover creative excellence at the 2023 Summer Student Exhibition by the Richland Academy of the Arts.

Beginning Aug. 15, the Richland Academy of the Arts presents the 2023 Summer

Student Exhibition, a stunning showcase of creations that have sprung to life during our

enriching summer art classes.

On view is an array of artworks, each showing the boundless talent and honed skills cultivated through our summer programs. These wonderfully crafted pieces stand as vibrant reflections of our students’ innate creativity and command over their chosen artistic mediums.

Encompassing a diverse assortment of mediums including painting, calligraphy, sculpture, and drawing, this exhibition serves as a captivating exploration of artistic possibilities.

The artworks on display cover a wide range of subjects, from peaceful still-life and intriguing portraits to stunning landscapes and much more.

We invite you to join us in celebrating the remarkable accomplishments of our talented students. Discover the captivating stories shown in each stroke of the brush, each sculpted contour, and each intricately penciled line. This exhibition will be on display until Sept. 18.