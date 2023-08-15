MANSFIELD — Danika Watson imagines a gym that can not only help people build their physical strength, but one that can help youth rewrite their stories.

“I was one of those kids who didn’t have a lot of guidance, so I know a place where you can build relationships and find mentors can be so impactful for a kid,” she said.

Watson is working to build “Rebounds Sports” on the second floor of The Westing House at 246 E. 4th St. She will add basketball courts, turf and possibly a boxing ring.

“I haven’t set an opening date yet, but I’m really excited,” she said.

Watson is one of the three tenants secured for The Westing House so far, said developer Joe Curry. There is also Hunger Holler Farms and Steampowered SFX Productions.

“That will be great for the community to see because they’re hoping to open a Christmas walkthrough this year on the first floor,” Curry said.

Curry said he is working to ensure the operational parts of the building are up to code before the public is allowed access.

“After that and approval from the fire department, hopefully we can start pushing for conditional use permits,” he said. “We’re optimistic that the city will approve that.”

Curry also said The Westing House has a letter of intent for a 24-hour gym and mixed martial arts studio on the building’s second floor. Watson will have a share of about a 30,000 square-foot space.

“We’re doing small self-funded changes right now, but once we get some funding and the cost of construction comes down, we want to make some of those bigger changes,” Curry said.

“And all of the money I’m getting from The Westing House, I’m reinvesting into it. So new tenants just add to the viability.”

Watson said she and Curry have each worked to spread the word about opportunities in The Westing House and its upcoming changes.

Gym will welcome all ages

The Columbus native said she wants to host fundraisers and outdoor basketball tournaments to spread the word about Rebounds and her goals.

Watson moved to Mansfield a few years ago with her great-nephews who are already thinking of their own programs.

“The 9-year-old has his own drawings of what he’ll do with this space when he owns it,” Watson said. “I think it will really help him to be around this environment to inspire him.”

Watson said she wants to partner with mentorship programs for youth in Rebounds Sports and host a few “midnight games.”

“Just to keep these kids off the streets,” she said. “I think having something to do in a safe space will really make a difference.”

I really want to build a place for kids of all ages, and adults and families too, to have a safe place to go spend time with each other and get their energy out.” Danika Watson, founder of REbounds Sports

Watson said the gym will have security cameras and she wants to figure out a way to livestream games for parents or family members who can’t physically come to games and practices.

Rebounds Sports’ slogan is “eliminating barriers, unleashing dreams.” Watson said the name “Rebounds” also has a special meaning.

“The name means everything to me because it means you can bounce back,” she said. “Life may punch you down, but if you have enough people supporting you, someone will have your back and you can still succeed.”

Rebounds Sports is on Facebook and can be reached at 614-817-7469 or reboundsports4u@gmail.com

Watson said she will also launch a website closer to when the gym will open.