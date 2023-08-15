BELLVILLE: Joseph Lee Shoenfelt, 65, of Bellville passed away Thursday evening, August 10, 2023 at Ohio Health Hospital.

The son of Willard Joseph and Janice Marie (Griffeth) Shoenfelt, Joseph was born December 1, 1957 in Mansfield.

For 42 years he worked for Richland County Transit. Throughout his career, Joe built many impactful friendships, especially with his regular riders who were developmentally disabled. He showed compassion, made an impression, and became a favorite driver.

Joe was married for 13 years to his high school sweetheart Sue Young. The two were blessed with their only daughter Nicole Marie Shoenfelt. Joe loved all Cleveland sports teams, but above all his favorite team was the Cleveland Browns, whom he watched faithfully together with Nicole.

He was a loving grandpa. The true light of his life was his 8 year old granddaughter Noelle. He loved spending time with Noelle, taking many fun “adventures” in the woods. The two shared a special and beautiful bond. Joe was so proud that she was his granddaughter, but to her, he was her hero and best friend.

He will be remembered as a loving dad and grandpa. He had a dry sense of humor and could always make people laugh.

Joe is survived by his daughter Nicole Shoenfelt and granddaughter Noelle Rose Kennedy Talley both residing in Cleveland; sister Joan Shoenfelt of Mansfield and brother Jeff Shoenfelt of Lexington; as well as long time friends Mike “Smed” Schultz, and Bill and Anita Weigler.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his infant sister Jodie Shoenfelt.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 1-2 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home where his funeral will begin at 2 pm. Evangelist Troy Northrop will officiate and burial will follow in Lantz Cemetery.

