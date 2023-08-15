Connie E. DeWolf, age 83, longtime Shelby resident, died Sunday evening, August 13, 2023 at Mill Creek Nursing and Rehab in Galion where she resided.

Connie was born January 10 ,1940 in Montpelier, Ohio to the late Artie and Bellvetta (Freeze) Sell and was raised in Willard, attending Willard City Schools. She spent her life devoted to helping others, especially children. In the 1960s she was a Head Start teacher, had worked at Bowsher’s Bakery, and later worked at Rite Aid. For many years Connie was employed at the Volunteers for America in Shelby- a position that gave her excellent training for her next faithful undertaking. Following, for over 20 years, Connie was a dedicated daily volunteer at Shelby Helpline Ministries where she was the head of their clothing department. She worked tirelessly to help others as a devoted Christian- fulfilling God’s work, reading the Bible, and watching Dr. Charles Stanley. Connie also thoroughly enjoyed camping for many years and spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by her son: Danny DeWolf of Michigan; daughter: Cherie Graves of Alabama; 6 grandchildren: Alicia Carpenter, Corey DeWolf, Chelsea Box, Mariah Bisbee, Isaiah DeWolf, Kyrie Purdy; and 8 great grandchildren: Jaxson, Jasper, Janet, Michael, Arabella, Khendrix, Aliyah, and Khylana. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Don Scott Sell.

Per Connie’s request calling hours and funeral services will not be observed. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in New Haven. Care for Connie and her family is being provided by the Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 West Main Street, Shelby. Memorial contributions may be made to Shelby Helpline Ministries, 29 ½ Walnut Street Rear, Shelby, Ohio 44875.

