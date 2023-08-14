LEXINGTON — Jean McClintock can name each animal that spools of yarn in the Shady Lane Alpaca Farm Store came from.

“This is from Doogie the sheep, and this spool is from one of the Huacaya alpacas,” she said as she held out the merchandise.

The Shady Lane Alpaca Farm, located near the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, has 12 alpacas on its premises. It also hosts one llama, one emu, two Pygmy goats and other farm animals.

Shady Lane provides free visits by appointment and hosts different workshops and events throughout the year. Each September, it joins alpaca farms across the country for National Alpaca Farm Days.

Husband-and-wife team Jean and John McClintock have participated in Alpaca Farm Days for at least 12 years. This year’s local Alpaca Farm Days festival is scheduled for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 from noon to 6 p.m. both days.

“It’s such a fun event because everybody gets to meet the animals and feed them, and learn more about how cool alpacas are,” Jean McClintock said. “And it’s always free.”

The Alpaca Farm Days festival will include pony rides, pig races, informative presentations and free food and sweets.

“We always have bean soup and cornbread,” McClintock said. “And everyone goes home with an Alpaca cookie.”

Alpaca Days visitors can see Dr. Balthazar’s Medicine Show, live music and fiber demonstrations. Alpaca Meadows in Mansfield also has events scheduled for Alpaca Farm Days.

Shady Lane’s alpaca store and gift shop will sell fall decorations and a variety of alpaca products.

McClintock said the best-sellers are the stuffed animals and kids’ sweaters.

“Our adult sweaters start at $25, so we try to keep them affordable,” she said, “and they’re great for wearing outside because alpaca repels water.”

Shady Lane also hosts workshops throughout the year including sourdough bread baking, gourd carving, basket weaving, rug making and stained glass classes. The schedule and costs of the classes are online.

Visitors can also see the herd at events like the Autumn Fiber Festival or the live nativity at Fredericktown Christian Church.

“At the living nativity, one of our alpacas was supposed to look like a camel, so I took some of his shears and made a hump for him,” McClintock said with a laugh.

The Shady Lane Alpaca Farm is located at 3070 Gass Road in Lexington. Visitors can contact the farm at 419-560-0780 and learn more about upcoming events online and on Facebook.