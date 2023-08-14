Sara J. Kuhn, 71, of Mansfield, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

Sara was born on February 16, 1952, in Mansfield, to Harold L. and Jean A. (Powell) Schnittke. She was employed for 25 years with the Madison School District, and a member of Trinity Grace Fellowship. She married Michael Kuhn on March 15, 1974, and he survives. Sara loved her grandchildren, and being around her family and friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, attending rock concerts, listening to music, going to see musicals, watching reality TV, and word search puzzles. She also liked to connect with others on facebook.

Along with her husband, Michael, she is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Joe) Spearman of Lucas and Lisa (Shirish) Dikkar of Galena; grandchildren, Dhruv Dikkar, Ari Dikkar, and Amira Dikkar; brother, Steve (Linda) Schnittke of New Lexington; and many extended family members and friends.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield, OH 44905. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Cairns officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

