RICHLAND COUNTY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Richland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting and is subject to change.

U.S. Route 30 minor rehabilitation – U.S. 30, from the 5th Ave interchange ramps to just past the Ashland County Line, will have lane closures for pavement repairs. One lane of traffic with a minimum lane width of 12’ will be maintained in each direction at all times.

NEW IMPACTS

The I-71 southbound exit ramp (Exit 176) to U.S. 30 west will close Tuesday, August 15 for one day for pavement repairs. The detour is to take the exit 176 east towards Wooster, turn right onto Crider Road towards Koogle Road, turn right on Koogle Road and use the entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west. Estimated ramp reopening: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Short term daily closures will begin next week at the following locations: S. 30 east to I-71 south ramp S. 30 west to Reed Road entrance and exit ramps S. 30 westbound rest area S. 30 west to Laver Road entrance and exit ramps S. 30 west to U.S. 42 north ramp

Short term nightly closures will begin next week at the following locations: S. 30 west to U.S. 42 south ramp S. 42 entrance ramp to U.S. 30 west S. 30 east to U.S. 42 south ramp



Estimated completion of entire project: October 2023

