MANSFIELD — Perhaps adding a $75 monthly fee to water bills may motivate Mansfield residents who have not had their water meter changed since a citywide replacement program began four years ago.

That’s the latest hope from frustrated City Council members who on Tuesday are scheduled to vote on legislation that would add a $75 “old water meter billing charge” to the bills of about 600 city water customers who haven’t yet gotten the hint.

In 2019, Mansfield began its water meter conversion effort, which is still not complete.

The $17 million city-wide meter replacement program, approved by City Council in May 2019, was slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and has continued to drag on.

At the time it was approved, city engineer Bob Bianchi, who said the project was necessary to replace aging water meters with a new and more accurate system, told council the new system would pay for itself through increased revenue.

In 2019, Bianchi told council the old meters were inaccurate and that the city only receives revenue on 40 percent of the water it produces. Bianchi said then the city produces 9.5 million gallons of water per day, yet only collects revenue on 3.8 millions per day, a 60 percent difference.

In the last few months, City Council members have taken it upon themselves to push for the $75 fee on customers who refuse to make the change.

“We need to finish this project so that we can move forward. This is doing a disservice to every citizen that does pay their bill, that has followed the rules,” At-large Councilwoman Stephanie Zader said.

The proposed legislation would also increase the fees required for a resident or business to “tap” into the city’s water service.

Also on Tuesday, City Council is scheduled to:

Mansfield police officer James Mark Perry

— Vote on a resolution honoring Mansfield police Officer James Mark Perry, who retired Aug. 9. Perry, who joined the department in 2007, served in the community services bureau patrol section; the detective bureau’s major crimes unit as a family violence liaison officer; defensive tactics team; bike unit; CNT member; military liaison officer; and school resource officer.

— Vote to demolish deteriorating structures at 36 W. Blanche St., 176 Blymyer Ave., 240 Cliffbrook St., 285 Reed St., 334 Louis St., 347 Louis St., 474 Bowman St., 558 Garfield Place and 596 Springmill St.

— vote on a new lease agreement for Hangar 521 at Mansfield Lahm Regional Airport to Christopher C. Thomas. The new lease replaces a lease scheduled to end Dec. 31. Thomas will pay $900 annually.

