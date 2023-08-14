Head coach Trevor Cline returns for his sixth season in charge of the Falcons. A 2012 Hillsdale graduate, Cline is 35-21 with five playoff appearances in his first five seasons. … Senior running back/linebacker Braylen Jarvis rushed for 484 yards and nine touchdowns on 76 carries and had 72 tackles and three interceptions last fall. Jarvis was a Division VII All-Ohio honorable-mention selection as a linebacker. … Hillsdale lost a pair of All-Ohioans to graduation. Quarterback Jake Hoverstock and defensive back Max Vesper were honorable-mention picks. … Senior Jack Fickes had a team-high 32 receptions for 468 yards and two TDs. Fickes will replace Hoverstock at quarterback. … Sophomore running back and linebacker Owen Sloan rushed for 523 yards and three TDs on 77 carries and made 67 tackles as a freshman.