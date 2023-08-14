Will Hartley is entering his seventh season as Fredericktown’s head coach. Hartley coached the Freddies from 2015 to 2017 and returned in 2020. He is 33-32 with playoff appearances in 2015, 2020, 2021 and 2022. … The Freddies were 6-5 last fall, advancing to the Division V, Region 18 playoffs as the No. 14 seed. The Freddies fell to Eastwood in the opening round. … Fredericktown will again compete in Region 18, which encompasses northwest Ohio. …The Freddies lost running back Teegan Ruhl, a Division VI All-Ohio second-team pick, to graduation. Ruhl led the KMAC with 1,739 yards and 23 touchdowns. … Senior running back and linebacker Trevor Bellman was an All-KMAC second-team pick last year. … Fredericktown was one of six playoff qualifiers from the KMAC. The Freddies tied for third in the KMAC with Loudonville and Mount Gilead at 4-3.